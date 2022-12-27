 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

