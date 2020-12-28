Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.33. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 9:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.