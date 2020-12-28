 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.33. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 9:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert