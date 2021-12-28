 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert