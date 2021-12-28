It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
