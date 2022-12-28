Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.