Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Kenosha, WI
