Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.