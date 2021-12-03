The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24…
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared fo…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The …
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 1…