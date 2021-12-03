Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.