Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.