 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert