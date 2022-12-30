The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. 8 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with te…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.