It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.52. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Kenosha, WI
