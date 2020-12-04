 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 8:41PM CST THU until 6AM CST FRI. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

