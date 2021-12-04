 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert