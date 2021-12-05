Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
