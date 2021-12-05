 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 4:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

