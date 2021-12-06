It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
