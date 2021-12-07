It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 10 degrees is today's …
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degree…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at less than 5 mph, becoming ESE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. The forec…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks li…