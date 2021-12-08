 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

