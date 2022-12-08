 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert