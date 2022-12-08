It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
