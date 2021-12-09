Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
