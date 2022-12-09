It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
