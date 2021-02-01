 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.89. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

