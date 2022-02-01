Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 7:32 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.