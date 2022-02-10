It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 28 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW a…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosh…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 16-degree low is fo…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 8 degrees is today's low. Mo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…