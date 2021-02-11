It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.29. 7 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
