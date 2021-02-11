 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.29. 7 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the polar vortex and how can plunge into America?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert