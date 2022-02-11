Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

