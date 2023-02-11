Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
