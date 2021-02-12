 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -3.46. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

