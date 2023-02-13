Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
High temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s today, but gusty winds will make it feel colder. Find out what the feels like temperatures are …
While high temps will mainly be in the low to mid 30s today, breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the upper teens and low 20…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Kenosh…