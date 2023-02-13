Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.