Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -2-degree low is forecasted. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.