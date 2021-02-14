Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -2-degree low is forecasted. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
