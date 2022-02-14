Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

