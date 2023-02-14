The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
While high temps will mainly be in the low to mid 30s today, breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the upper teens and low 20…
Warming up a little bit more today, but the warming trend will come to an end with a cold front tonight. Find out when the rain chance will be…