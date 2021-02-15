It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
