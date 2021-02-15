Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.