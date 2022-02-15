Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

