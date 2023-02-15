The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kenosha, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
