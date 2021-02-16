 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

