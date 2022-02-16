Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.