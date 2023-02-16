Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Lots of rain around during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. We'll dry out early Wednesday morning, but snow will start to push in Wednesday …
Wintry mess for southern and central Wisconsin Thursday. Get the latest timing and snowfall forecast here
A mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but some will be seeing much more snow than others. Find out when the activity will pea…
While high temps will mainly be in the low to mid 30s today, breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the upper teens and low 20…