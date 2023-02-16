Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.