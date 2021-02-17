 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert