Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
