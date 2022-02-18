Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 8 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.