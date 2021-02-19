 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert