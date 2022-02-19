It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 18 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
