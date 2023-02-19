Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.