Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.2. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

