Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

