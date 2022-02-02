It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 29-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is callin…
This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect per…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good da…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempera…