It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest …
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's co…