It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 3 degrees is today's low. Th…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 8 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -2-degree low is forec…
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barel…
- Updated
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 14 degrees is today's …