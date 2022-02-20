Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.