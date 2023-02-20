Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Lots of rain around during the afternoon and evening Tuesday. We'll dry out early Wednesday morning, but snow will start to push in Wednesday …
Cold today, but dry. We'll start to warm up Saturday, but another cold front arrives on Sunday. See how much it will cool us down and if any m…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see…