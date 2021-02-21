Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
