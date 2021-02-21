 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert