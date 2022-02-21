 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert